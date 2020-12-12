RPS and Mayo Clinic hold free flu shot clinics

While the hope of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon, getting the flu vaccine is still important now more than ever.

Rochester Public Schools and Mayo Clinic are teaming up to hold free flu shot clinics, pushing for school-aged kids to get immunized. A clinic was held this morning at Gage Elementary School.

The nation has dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic for nearly a year already, while infectious disease experts point out that we see the flu every season year-round.

While Mayo Clinic is continuing to vaccinate against the flu, they are no longer using the 41st street location to give people the shot.

These pop-up flu clinics in partnership with Rochester Public Schools are an effort to create safe locations where people can get the vaccine outside of the clinic.

Because of the disruption in schooling caused by COVID-19, Olmsted County was not able to provide its annual school immunization program.

Mayo Clinic Pediatrician, Dr. Robert Jaconson, explains, "Ages from 7 to 18 years of age, really didn't get vaccination the way they typically do in a typical year --- in fact, our numbers in Olmsted County are 17 percent lower than they were last year."

Dr.Jacobson says Minnesota is already experiencing early signs of people coming down with influenza, with outbreaks in schools and in long-term care facilities-- and the flu season has just begun.

He says getting the flu vaccine this year is more important than ever because symptoms of the flu might mimic COVID-19-- like fever, sore throat, and cough.

"Those who have been previously vaccinated do a little better than those who didn't."

Dr. Jacobson says it's never too late to get the flu shot and getting the vaccine any time of the year will help boost your immunity against getting sick. He urges everyone to get immunized for the flu.

"Grandparents, parents, school-aged children, and their younger brothers and sisters, all need to fight the flu--and this year-- getting the flu vaccine helps us fight COVID-19."

Mayo Clinic and RPS partnership aims to reach those who are underserved in the community, and those who might be worried about health insurance coverage.

The next free flu shot clinic will be Saturday, December 19th, at Riverside Central Elementary from 10 am to 1:30 pm. It is free of charge to anyone 6 months and older. Those 2 years and up are required to wear a mask.