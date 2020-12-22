RPS and Channel One Regional Food Bank team up one last time this year

ROCHESTER, Minn- Since early fall, RPS has partnered with Channel One Regional Food Bank to give families and children ages 1-18 free meal kits. On Tuesday, it was a wrap as they gave out 2,700 meals and marked the final day both will be working together. While education might go on pause for winter break, food insecurity is still an issue.

"I think it's important that they come up with a new plan," explained Jessica Nolte, who is a mother. I think they are still trying to come up with a new plan and I hope they do. You see the lines and you see people really need it."

Nolte isn't worried about her son not getting a meal over winter break, but she is concerned about other children. For people like James Winsor, he believes RPS deserves some time off from working with Channel One.

"I understand that they are having their own holidays too and they have been out here doing this for a long time," explained Winsor. "It's very helpful so them taking a break is pretty ok with me."

Channel One will still be providing meals next week. They will not be working with RPS come 2021 unless they get another grant.