RPS and Channel One Regional Food Bank distribute free meals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We have talked about a surge in food insecurity during this pandemic.

Rochester Public Schools is partnering with Channel One Regional Food Bank and Olmsted County to give away free meals to everyone in the family.

Meal kits from RPS are available for all children 18 years and younger.

Children do not need to be enrolled in RPS to receive these meals.

Ready-to-eat meals are available for anyone else in the household through Channel One Food Bank.

The Food Bank wants families to know this service is available to whoever needs it, no questions asks.

"I really want families to know that this is there for them. It is theirs to use. They do not have to feel like they're taking a handout. I feel like there's a stigma around these food programs, but I don't want there to be. I wish everybody would just use it if they need it," says Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications for Channel One Food Bank.

This food distribution is from 10 a.m. until noon at Graham Park on December 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, and 22nd.