RPS and Channel One Meal Distribution at Graham Park

As students transition back to distance learning, Friday kicked off the first drive-thru distribution to provide access to meals for families, so that no children go without food.

Cars lined up down Broadway Ave Friday from 10 to Noon at Channel One's newest pickup location -- Graham Park.

Channel One Regional Food Bank's partnership with Rochester Public Schools allows them to provide a week's worth of meals for families all in one location.

RPS decided to transition meal distribution inside for winter months in a space that is safe for families as well as staff.

RPS Student Nutrition Services Coordinator, Sherri Knutso, explains, “Students are still in school with their distance learning, so it's important that they are getting nourishment when they are home and this is our way of being able to help get some groceries and get some meals into their home environment."

The RPS five day meal kits will go to students ages 18 and younger. They do not need to be enrolled at RPS.

There are no pre-registration or income requirements to qualify for the meal pick-up program. The program will distribute meals at 10:00 a.m. to noon on November 20 and 24, and December 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18 and 22.

RPS hopes to continue this through the winter months.

Student Nutrition Services Elementary Coordinator, Dale Winham, says, "Our staff really enjoys seeing our students on a daily basis and this is another opportunity that we know that we are helping those families through this time.”

Channel One is also offering home delivery of groceries for families that may not have access to pick-ups. Deliveries can be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 hotline at (507) 328-2822 Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.