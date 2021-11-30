RPS adopts tax levy increase, legislative priorities for 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board held back-to-back meetings Tuesday, considering an array of topics geared toward improving Med City schools.

School Board Adopts 2022 Tax Levy

Following its annual "Truth in Taxation" hearing, the school board confirmed it plans to impose a 1.2% property tax levy increase next year.

The levy hike does not mean all property owners within the district will be charged more to fund Med City schools in 2022. Rather, the new levy will see RPS collect $862,134.36 more in property taxes overall, totaling $70,186,038.74.

In fact, the district estimates if a property's value stays the same from this year to next, its owner would see a smaller bill under the adjusted levy.

"The taxing rate right now is going down," said RPS Executive Director of Finance John Carlson. "You can see that's gone down the last couple of years, because there's more properties, there's more new businesses in town that are shouldering the load."

The school board is expected to certify its 2022 property tax levy on December 7th.

RPS Adopts Legislative Priorities for 2022

As state lawmakers gear up for the next session of the Minnesota Legislature, Rochester Public Schools is laying out its asks of leaders in St. Paul.

The school board adopted four legislative priorities for 2022 Tuesday night. The first is adjusting the formula used by the state to determine the amount of funding school districts receive each year. RPS says it would like to see the formula adjusted by 2% annually to keep up with inflation.

The district is also calling on Minnesota lawmakers to find a more accurate way to calculate the number of students whose families live in poverty, securing insight and funding for its initiatives to advance equity.

The third priority the district will pursue is laying the groundwork for achieving long-term sustainability of its PTECH initiative. The fourth is expanding funding for full-service community schools, which offer social service programs alongside education.

"This is very important for RPS to have a voice at the Capitol," said School Board Vice Chair Cathy Nathan. "We are competing, always, for funds, and to have a strategy like this is just going to be good for the short and long term."

The Minnesota Legislature's next session is set to start in January.

Evaluating the Role of School Resource Officers

District leaders discussed a possible new approach to their ongoing evaluation of the role of school resource officers Tuesday night.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel is recommending a three-component plan looking into how the district's existing SRO system is working, as well as how alternatives to SROs have functioned elsewhere. Research incorporated into the plan would be done with the assistance of external facilitators.

The proposal also involves developing a co-design process to involve a diverse set of community members in helping craft a new system to improve school safety and belonging in the future. Dr. Pekel plans to bring forward a more detailed version of the plan for the school board to consider.