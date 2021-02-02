RPS Superintendent Michael Munoz Resigns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Michael Munoz. His resignation will take effect June 30th, 2021.

The resignation comes amid new allegations of plagiarism against the Superintendent. Last week more than 1,100 community members signed a petition calling for Munoz to step down.

Munoz was suspended for five days without pay in November for plagiarizing a Thanksgiving letter of gratitude to staff.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated periodically.