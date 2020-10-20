RPS School Board approves John Marshall, Century co-op for girls hockey

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Due to low numbers of interest in girls hockey at John Marshall and Century, the Activities Department requested a co-op agreement for the two Rochester high schools at Tuesday’s RPS School Board Meeting.

“The Century and JM numbers are getting a little low but if we look a little further down to the younger grades, we believe after two years we should be able to go back to each school having their own team, said RPS Superintendent, Michael Muñoz.

Century Activities Director, Mark Kuisle, says this is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We knew the John Marshall numbers were going to be smaller this year and we reached out to the students and their parents during this pandemic trying to get a better handle on what those numbers were going to be,” Kuisle said. “We’re hoping that all of the girls that had expressed interest on last year’s roster at John Marshall are going to return. Mr. Ihrke (John Marshall Activities Director) has had some great conversations with those girls and that is their intent so it shouldn’t be a pandemic issue for us.”

The RPS School Board unanimously voted in favor of allowing the co-op which will begin this upcoming season. The Big Nine Conference and Region 1AA are also in support of the two-year agreement.