Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mistrial declared in Alexander Weiss' Rochester murder trial Full Story

Rochester Public Schools SEIU Workers demand compensation for snow days

They're hoping the school district will follow the bill from the Governor's office and compensate them for the days they weren't able to work because of snow days.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 12:23 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- SEIU workers at Rochester Public Schools filled the school board meeting room on Tuesday to make their voices heard.


Russ Lewis is the Union Rep. for the Child Nutrition Group. “Rochester was probably the most hit district for bad weather this year, it closed 10 times which means my folks didn’t get 10 days of pay largely. The legislature drafted a bill, Snow Days Relief Act and the Governor signed it with the intent that the districts would make folks whole because superintendents, administration, teachers, other folks got paid. And a lot of folks didn’t get paid like my child nutrition folks. They live paycheck to paycheck and they get paid once a month. To lose 2 days in March 2 days in April, and soon 2 in May is a big deal. So we wanted to make sure the school board knows we feel we should be treated just like everybody else and made whole and held harmless because the Governor did the same for all school districts.”


The Snow Day Relief Bill states, “The bill also requires that employees who were scheduled to work but did not receive compensation must either be given an alternative work day or compensated for their scheduled hours.”

But Lewis says some districts aren’t being held to the bill. “Unfortunately it’s an act with not a whole lot of teeth. A lot of districts have done the right thing but a lot have chosen not to.”


Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz says the school is still deciding what to do. “Really it doesn't tell you, you have to one of the things. What we've actually looked at is what some of the districts around us are doing, and some of them are choosing to not do anything at all and some are choosing to pay and some are choosing to give people an opportunity to make up those days. So those are all of the things we're looking at."


The Superintendent says the board expects to come to a conclusion in one of the June school board meetings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Soldiers Field Track To Be Resurfaced

Image

Rallying to get paid

Image

Judge declares mistrial

Image

NIACC releases 2019-20 lineup

Image

Osage golf champs

Image

O'Rourke in North Iowa

Image

The X Games comes to Albert Lea to Shred Hate

Image

Mock Car Crash

Image

Presidential hopefuls make a stop in Iowa

Image

Mistrial declared in Alexander Weiss' murder trial

Community Events