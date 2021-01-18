RPS parents plan protest to bring kids back to classrooms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Tuesday at 5:30 PM, the same time as the RPS School Board meeting, around 50-100 parents, children, and other citizens plan to protest outside of the Edison Building.

These protesters feel their concerns have not been heard by the board. They want RPS students to return to full-time distance learning.

"The school board held a listening session that really didn't address any of our concerns at all, and so we want to send the message to them that the data shows its safe, the data shows that distance learning is harmful to kids, and we want our kids back at school," says Jessica Cruz, parent to a Rochester kindergartener and 1st grader.

Cruz says some of the demonstrating parents include the following:

This is a group of parents that cares deeply about the education of their own children and other children in the community. We trust scientific evidence that shows schools are safe for staff and students.

We've all seen our own kids suffering, and worry about other students in the community who don't have support at home or the right resources to be successful with distance learning.

We're worried that our children will fall behind their peers in surrounding districts and in private schools, that have been in session in-person most or all of the year.

Many of us have children that were previously happy and well-adjusted kids who are now struggling with anxiety and depression, and studies show this is a widespread impact of distance learning.

Protest attendees are encouraged to wear masks and social distance with people outside their households.