RPS Changes Student Start Times for 2021-2022 School Year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RPS students will be starting class later than usual next fall after the school board approved a change to bell times for the 2021-2022 school year.

School board members voted unanimously Tuesday night to implement the change next school year rather than in the 2022-2023 school year, which they agreed to do last November.

Beginning next fall, middle and high school students will begin class at 8:20 a.m., with elementary students starting class at 9:35 a.m.

