ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has approved a set of changes to the boundaries that determine which schools students attend based on where they live.

The adjustments will go into effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year, when the district plans to open four new schools. RPS says without adjusting boundaries, some schools would be empty while others were overcrowded.

You can see how the boundary changes will affect your family by viewing this interactive map.