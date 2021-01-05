RPS Board Approves Switch to Hybrid Learning for Elementary Students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has approved a return to hybrid learning for elementary students.

School board members moved the plan forward in a 5-2 vote Tuesday night.

All students grades PreK through 2nd grade will begin hybrid learning on January 19th, while grades 3 through 5 will start hybrid learning two weeks later. Students in grades 6-12 will remain in distance plus learning for the time being.

The school board will re-evaluate its decision during a meeting on February 2nd. The board has also authorized Superintendent Michael Munoz to change the school district's learning model if he deems prompt action is necessary.

Below is a schedule of relevant dates:

January 14 & 15: Teacher planning days. No classes for elementary students.

January 19th: PreK-2nd Grade return to a hybrid learning model. Students will follow their previous Group 1 and Group 2 schedules. PreK-5th Grade intensive special education classrooms will also return to a four days per week model.

February 1st-12th: Students grades 3 through 5 return to a hybrid learning model. The school board will also meet to re-evaluate which learning model to move forward with.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details emerge.