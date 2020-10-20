Clear

RPS Board Agrees to Land Swap Deal with City

The Rochester Public School Board joined the Rochester Parks Department in approving an agreement to exchange nearby properties.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 11:17 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board is moving forward a land swap agreement with the City of Rochester.

The RPS board approved the deal unanimously Tuesday night. The agreement will see the city take over the property currently occupied by Longfellow Elementary, and a new middle school be built on the McQuillan Soccer Fields on Marion Road SE. 

"It's really to our advantage to move that to a different site a couple blocks away so that we have room to work, and a little bit more room to expand, since the school will be a little bit bigger," said John Carlson, Executive Director of Finance at Rochester Public Schools.

In addition to exchanging properties, Rochester Public Schools will pay the City of Rochester over $260,000. RPS will also foot the bill for the cost of demolishing the Longfellow Elementary building.

