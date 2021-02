ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public School Board has selected the name of the district's new elementary school.

Board members voted 6-1 to approve the name Overland Elementary School during Tuesday night's meeting. The school, set to open next fall, is located at 2300 Overland Drive NW.

During the meeting, board members voted against the name Henry Plummer Elementary School.

The school board was originally set to name the school during their February 2nd meeting, but failed to do so.