RPS American Indian Education holds 2nd Annual Powwow

A powwow is a gathering of Native American people to share song, dance, and celebrate culture

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A powwow is a gathering of Native American people to share song, dance, and celebrate culture. For the second year, Rochester Public Schools American Indian Education hosted a powwow at John Marshall High School.

The event is open to the public. Some people travel long distances to attend powwows.

