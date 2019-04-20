RPS American Indian Education holds 2nd Annual Powwow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A powwow is a gathering of Native American people to share song, dance, and celebrate culture. For the second year, Rochester Public Schools American Indian Education hosted a powwow at John Marshall High School.
The event is open to the public. Some people travel long distances to attend powwows.
