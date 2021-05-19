RPL expanding "Library Express" service, addresses reopening plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is expanding its "Library Express" service.

Starting next week, RPL will offer the program on Wednesdays, giving readers an extra day to browse and borrow books in person for up to 30 minutes. Library Express also allows visitors to use other services without an appointment, including accessing the internet and printing.

RPL says guidance from the City of Rochester and local health experts will determine when regular services can return.

"We are watching the risk dial, and will be making modifications, whether it's having more people in the building at a time, whether it's changing how long people can visit, those decisions will align with any changes in the risk dial," said Karen Lemke, the library's head of marketing and community engagement.

Another factor complicating a full reopening is the RPL's role in operating Rochester's COVID-19 information hotline, which has shifted the responsibilities of staff members. Lemke tells KIMT the library needs proper staffing to provide more services, which can happen as the call center is phased out.

"There are a lot of factors at play, but capacity is really one of our biggest factors at play. Until we can fully ramp down that call center, it will be a little bit before we can bring back all of the things. And we also have to keep safety in mind. So it'll be a little bit before we get our programming back and operating."