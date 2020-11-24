RPL Online auction to support local businesses

The Rochester Public Library Foundation is holding a two week auction that kicks off Friday to raise money for the library and support local businesses.

77 items will be up for auction that have been donated from local artists and area businesses.

The online auction will be open to anyone beginning November 27 through December 11 at 7pm.

Some of the items include gift cards to Dunn Brothers Coffee and other local businesses, along with designer handbags, and a weekend stay.

RPL Foundation Executive Director says, "We're always very fortunate that we have wonderful people in this community supporting the library and foundation, and it's really touching."

This fundraiser will help the library raise money to purchase tablets for its tutoring program Rochester Reading Champions, and to raise funds to allow free library access for all.

Pickup for the virtual auction will be available through the library's curbside pickup service the week of December 12th through 19th.

The online auction opens on Friday, November 27 at 8am, but items can be previewed at: www.32Auctions.com/RochesterLibrary.