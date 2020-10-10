RPL Now Offering Free Tutoring Service

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is launching a new program to help area students of all ages with distance learning.

Staff at RPL call it a high-quality tutoring service that is completely free for anyone who has a library card. Professional tutors are now available live online seven days a week from 2 p.m. through 11 p.m.

The new program comes at a key time for students, with the pandemic creating a greater need for remote learning assistance.

"Having that high-quality resource and being able to talk to a vetted tutor, it just really is so important and so critical right now for students, for adult job seekers, for people wanting help with their resume or with their homework," said Karen Lemke, Head of Marketing and Community Engagement at the Rochester Public Library. "This is a really good resource."

The program will be offered for at least one year, and will be available in both English and Spanish.