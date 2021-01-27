RPL 'Wit, Wisdom, and Wine' event goes virtual this year

ROCHESTER, MN --- This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Rochester Public Library Foundation's 'Wit, Wisdom, and Wine' fundraiser.

This annual event is happening virtually this year. The virtual event kicks off Thursday evening, and will go on Friday evening and all day Saturday. This gives people a chance to connect with local leaders, artists and authors - like Minnesota's own New York Times best-selling author, William Kent Krueger.

Speaker Chair for the event, Shelley Mahannah says you don’t have to have read the books to attend.

She explains, “We're approaching this from the perspective that you're walking into this and you don't really know anything about it. So we want to encourage and educate, it's going to be a fantastic experience."

There are 12 different, hour long sessions via Zoom with 8 speakers and 4 experiential courses - where you can enjoy wine and cheese tastings from the comfort of your own home.

Mahannah adds, “They can have an all access pass to these speaker events and get to experience everything from local author C.H. Armstrong, to Thursday night watching Tim Penny."

For more information on the event, head to www.rplmn.org/wit.

If you’re not able to take part in the virtual Wit, Wisdom and Wine event, you can still make a bid or donation to support the Rochester Public Library Foundation through January 31st -- their Valentine's Day auction is already live online. www.32AUCTIONS.com/WIT21