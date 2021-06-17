RPD works with local businesses to curb catalytic converter thefts using spray paint

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City crime stoppers worked with local mechanics to curb a wave of catalytic converter thefts using paint.

Drivers were able to roll into one of three area oil change businesses teaming up with RPD Wednesday to have their catalytic converters spray painted free of charge. Police say the markings could tip off scrap metal dealers if someone is trying to sell them a stolen converter.

"It's a visible deterrent," said Sgt. Travis Riggot of RPD's Community Action Team. "It's just got an RPD stencil logo on there in a high-temperature paint that hopefully a reputable scrap yard will report to the police, or not accept that catalytic converter."

RPD says dozens of catalytic converter thefts were reported every month last winter, with eight converters stolen last month. In May of 2020, no catalytic converter thefts were reported to Med City police.

Criminals target catalytic converters because of the valuable metals they contain, according to RPD. Sgt. Riggot says thieves have a well-oiled process, allowing them to speed off before anyone notices.

"The people that are doing these thefts know what they're doing. They're in and out from underneath the car in a minute or less." Sgt. Riggot continued, "they do it quickly, they do it in groups, they probably have lookouts that are watching for officers or people that are awake."

The oil change businesses that participated in Wednesday's theft prevention event are planning to continue offering spray paint service, RPD says. The partnering businesses are listed below:

Jiffy Lube – 4585 Commercial Dr. SW

Valvoline Instant Oil Change – 3370 55th St. NW

Quick Lane on 2 nd – 2009 2nd St. SW