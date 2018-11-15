RPD warns about increase in thefts from cars

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Before you leave your car, check to see what you can see from the window.

Rochester Police Department is seeing an increase in thefts from cars.

“ Please lock the car. It just is a click of the remote and you can have it locked,” Darrel Hildebrant, Advanced Crime Prevention Specialist with RPD, said.

But he also said it’s about more than locking cars. He advises people not to leave valuable items in plain sight, even charging chords for electronic devices, can lure a potential criminal in.

Hildebrant warns many people will even break in if a blanket is in sight, thinking something valuable may be hidden under. He suggests everyone keep their cars completely clean inside.

“If you're a messy person, which some people are where they have all of the Mcdonald’s, Burger King, and wrappers in the back and stuff like this, they may be broken into just to go through that to see if somethings underneath,” he said.

Since the beginning of 2018, RPD has seen 122 purses or wallets stolen.

RPD is also warning people about their actual vehicles getting stolen this time of year. As the cold weather comes in, many people are starting their cars and leaving them unattended, for them to warm up.

This can only be done if the doors are locked. In Rochester, it is illegal to leave a car running, unattended with the doors unlocked.