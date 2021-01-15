RPD squad car damaged during winter weather accident



OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Around 20 property damage accidents were reported in Olmsted County and Rochester during the latest winter storm.

Police said it did have one accident involving a squad car where a person couldn’t stop in time and crashed into it at 8:44 p.m. at 15th Ave. and 12th St. SE.

The officer did not suffer serious injuries.

RPD said it responded to an injury accident, had nine traffic assists and 19 property damage accidents from noon Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to 1 property damage accident and nine traffic assists from 2 p.m. to 7 a.m.