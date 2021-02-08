RPD shares plan to "re-envision" policing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is laying out a blueprint to re-envision policing in the Med City.

RPD says it has made significant changes this year, including the creation of an Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. Chief Jim Franklin says the office could play a major role in creating systemic change.

In 2020, the department also adopted a new use of force policy, banned neck restraints, and implemented an early intervention system that tracks use of force incidents.

Going forward, RPD says it is working on a number of initiatives, including an online accountability dashboard, body camera footage reviews, and new programs to connect with marginalized communities.

Chief Franklin says RPD is committed to continuous improvement, and won't shy away from difficult conversations.

"We're here, we're at the table. We want the right stakeholders to come to the table with us, and we're willing to do that, even if it's going to be that hard conversation," Chief Franklin told Rochester City Council members Monday. "That's part of what this is. This is our very forward-facing commitment to this community that we're not going to shy away from the difficult conversations that need to be had in order for us to come together as a community."

The Rochester Police Department's plan can be found by following this link.