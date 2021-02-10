RPD shares 2020 crime trends, serious offenses on the rise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is sharing new information on crimes committed in 2020.

In a document provided to city council members, RPD says shootings were up from 3 incidents in 2019 to 11 in 2020. Robberies were also up from 35 to 47, and thefts rose from 475 to 553.

27 more vehicles were stolen in 2020, and theft from vehicles increased by 136 cases. Theft of motor vehicle parts more than doubled, and identity theft incidents also sharply increased from 95 to 226 incidents.

One of the most concerning trends was a rise in homicides last year. RPD Chief Jim Franklin says it may be one of the largest number of murders the city has seen.

"We had six homicides last year in 2020. That's the highest number we've ever had in two decades, probably a little bit longer, but that's as far back as the data that I could find," Chief Franklin said.

Not all categories of crime increased last year. Incidents of negligent manslaughter, simple assault, and intimidation were all down in 2020, and shoplifting plummeted by almost 250 cases.

Chief Franklin says Rochester is still a very safe community with a low crime rate, and adds the department received 8,000 fewer calls for service in 2020.