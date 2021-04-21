RPD says reforming policies is just one piece of a larger issue following Chauvin verdict

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a jury convicted Derek Chauvin of all three charges in the death of George Floyd all eyes are on law enforcement policies and practices.

Locally, the Rochester Police Department has been actively working to address racial inequity through policy reform in all aspects of law enforcement.

The city has released a Blueprint for Re-Envisioning the Rochester Police Department. The vision for the department includes providing a culture of accountability with a dedication to improvement.

The department is also part of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance Pledge which focuses on reviewing, engaging, reporting and reforming use of force policies.

However, Capt. Jeff Stilwell says policy is just one piece of the broader puzzle.

He explained, “Policy is just one piece of this. We have to make sure we're practicing and we're looking at things through an equity lens in all our contact and all our enforcement actions. So, there's still a lot of work to do.”

The department also say the Chauvin trial has highlighted how far law enforcement still needs to go to achieve a more equitable future.

Stilwell added, “We believe we’re on this road, we’re on it for the long term. We realize incidents, or things like the verdict yesterday, are milestones along the road that in this case didn’t set us back which is great.”

If you’d like to read the full Blueprint for Re-Envisioning the Rochester Police Department you can find it by clicking here.