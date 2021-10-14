Clear

RPD says CERT has helped lower crime rates

Rochester Police Department's Captain Jeff Stilwell said the Community Engagement Response Team has made downtown safer.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 12:06 AM
Posted By: Alek LaShomb

Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team has been on a mission to make the Med-City a safer place for all. 

The red-shirted community outreach team has helped reduce crime downtown Rochester, according to Rochester Police Department's Captain Jeff Stilwell. 

Stilwell said because of CERT, violence on weekend nights downtown is all but eliminated. 

"Definitely pretty much eliminated violence in the downtown in the hours of Friday and Saturday night when they were out. We eliminated assaults for almost three months," Stilwell said. 

Jersey Jo's owner Joseph Phillips is a volunteer with CERT and said a typical night starts around 11 p.m. and can wrap up at 8 a.m. 

Phillips said CERT has helped ease tensions between law enforcement and community members in recent months.

"People generally feel a little bit more relaxed. Where they may have felt as though they were misunderstood by the law enforcement, police, or what have you, now they feel as though they have some attention on them and the tension is resolving a little bit," Phillips said.

Phillips said CERT plans on engaging in more youth-oriented events in the future. 

