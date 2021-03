ROCHESTER, Minn. - A law firm employee got a surprise Friday when he showed up to work and saw someone inside a cubicle.

Police said the attempted burglary happened at 7:50 a.m. at 21 1st St. SW.

The employee didn't notice anything missing but said things were moved around.

There were no signs of forced entry.

The suspect is described as 6-feet tall, a white male wearing blue jeans and a dark coat.