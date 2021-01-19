RPD responded to multiple burglary reports in recent days

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple burglary reports were taken in recent days from three separate locations.

One happened Thursday into Friday at a construction site at 4390 Alpha Park NW. Around 10,000 worth of equipment went missing.

Another was reported on Jan. 13 at U-Haul storage at 3265 Commercial Dr. SW. A caller stated someone went to the unit and emptied it out.

An attempted burglary was reported Monday at 1:53 a.m. at Masterson Staffing Solutions at 401 16th Ave. SW. An officer responded to an alarm and smashed glass but nothing was missing.