RPD responds to concern over crime statistics

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is responding to concerns about crime statistics in the Med City.

During meeting with city council members Monday, RPD provided a year-over-year breakdown of crimes committed in 2019 and 2020. The data showed increases in a number of serious crimes, including homicides, shootings, thefts, and robberies.

RPD Chief Jim Franklin tells KIMT he wouldn't call the increases a "trending line," adding incidents of violent crime are up across the country. When asked what might be driving crime numbers up locally, Chief Franklin said he believes it is a reflection of the stress the community has been feeling.

"2020 [was] an extremely hard year, stressful year," Chief Franklin said. "Not only on law enforcement, but I think as a community as a whole, as we collectively go through a pandemic and social unrest, and everything else that we've faced in 2020."

Chief Franklin adds RPD will do everything in its power to decrease incidents of crime, with a focus on working with the community, rapid response to calls for service, and high visibility patrols. The chief also says RPD is committed to providing the highest standard of public safety, and is proud of the men and women who continue to serve the Rochester community at the highest level possible.