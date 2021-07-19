RPD receiving less reports of graffti this summer.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's been a quiet year in The Med City in terms of graffiti. The Rochester Police Department has received fewer vandals with spray paint cans this spring-summer compared to last year.

According to Amanda Grayson, the department's crime prevention and communications coordinator, RPD has only received seven reports of graffiti this summer. Last year, it received 15 reports.

Residents including Ana Zenia-Barril are happy to hear about the low statistics for the crime.

"I love it. I don't like graffiti especially the ugly ones."

When RPD receives a report of graffiti, a community service officer will photograph it, document it, and notify Rochester Parks & Recreation. The department then sends a crew to paint over it within a few days.