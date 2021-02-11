RPD prepares officers for critical situations with new program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is rolling out a new program to help officers manage critical situations before they happen.

As part of its blueprint to "re-envision RPD," the department has introduced a new Office of Professional Standards and Accountability, which aims to help officers think through critical situations they may encounter.

RPD Chief Jim Franklin says the office reviews critical incidents across the country, and creates reports for officers to discuss with supervisors - considering tactics, tools, training, and strategy. Franklin tells KIMT OPSA provides an important opportunity to improve.

"I look at this as a huge opportunity," Chief Franklin told KIMT. "Historically, law enforcement has been a little bit resistant, as a profession, to self-critique, and I think now it's important for us to really take that hard look in the mirror and say, 'how can we get better as a profession? What can we do?'"

Chief Franklin says feedback about the program from officers has so far been positive.