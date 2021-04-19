RPD prepared in the event of protests over Derek Chauvin trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has extra enforcement on-call in the event of protests tonight. However, officers aren’t expecting any large gatherings at the moment.

Capt. Aaron Penning says Rochester has experienced much more peaceful protests in the past year compared to Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center.

Penning says the department is focused on building community partnerships so in the event of civil unrest there’s a better understanding between law enforcement and the intent of local protesters.

He explained, “We discussed the importance of community partnerships that build trust on the front end so that in instances where there's a potential for civil unrest, or civil concern, we have a better understanding and bond with our community.”

The department says it will continue to work on clear lines of communication and transparency with the community.