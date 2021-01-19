RPD plans to keep Med-City safe ahead of Inauguration Day

ROCHESTER, MN --- With Inauguration Day nearing, many people are on edge with security measures being taken nationwide.

Rochester Police Department says extra staff have been deployed for the Government Center at City Hall Wednesday.

As of Tuesday though there is no indication of any threat or violence specific to the community-- RPD is still taking the necessary precautions.

Including being in constant contact with the Department of Public Safety, Sheriff's Department, and local FBI authorities.

Captain John Sherwin with Rochester Police says, "If you see something -- we need you to report it, so that we can investigate and determine exactly what is occurring."

RPD says they will also take action to call in extra staff if need be.

Sherwin adds, “We like to be prepared in advance instead of reactive. Based on what we know, I think we're in a situation where we're meeting that objective."

Sherwin tells KIMT it’s their job to provide a sense of security in the community and is prepared if threats/violence occurs.