RPD on how to avoid package theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over 40 percent of Americans have been a victim of package theft, according to a 2020 C&R research study.
Following Cyber Monday, the Rochester Police Department shared some tips on how to make sure holiday packages are gifted to those they are intended for.
- Be aware of when the package is expected to be delivered and bring them inside right away.
- Have a family member, friend, or neighbor available to bring the package inside if you will not be home.
- Have the package delivered to your work address.
- Request that the carrier asks for a signature confirmation when the package is delivered.
- Ask the carrier to hide the package out of plain view.
Minnesota is the number six-state in the U.S. for these delivered packages to get stolen.