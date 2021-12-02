RPD on how to avoid package theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over 40 percent of Americans have been a victim of package theft, according to a 2020 C&R research study.

Following Cyber Monday, the Rochester Police Department shared some tips on how to make sure holiday packages are gifted to those they are intended for.

Be aware of when the package is expected to be delivered and bring them inside right away.

Have a family member, friend, or neighbor available to bring the package inside if you will not be home.

Have the package delivered to your work address.

Request that the carrier asks for a signature confirmation when the package is delivered.

Ask the carrier to hide the package out of plain view.

Minnesota is the number six-state in the U.S. for these delivered packages to get stolen.