RPD officers break down the importance of the K-9 Unit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department has a total of eight K-9's all with different jobs. From sniffing out narcotics and bombs to catching suspects, they all spend years training to be on the force.

The handler of bomb-sniffing K-9 Louie, Shannon McCafferty, said the dogs' noses can stop major tragedies from happening. "Well, I think especially for Louie and Sarge, it can be a huge service down here almost like a preventative nature. We get a call, we get something suspicious and we go and check it out even before something big could happen," she explained. "We have to take a large amount of steps to get to that one part of actually going in and checking that suspicious package, suspicious bag, anything like that. We're kind of on the preventative side at that point."

With the weekend marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we wanted to talk about the K-9's from that day, whose job it was to sniff out evidence, different objects and even remains of the victims.

About 300 dogs and their handlers responded to Ground Zero, but only about 100 were prepared for that big of a disaster. Leaving the others disappointed or let down with their work because they felt they didn't complete their job. After all, these dogs are working dogs with a specific task.

Thursday morning he was put to work after a bomb threat came in at Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar. Luckily, nothing was detected. but McCafferty said the job isn't over until Louie succeeds. "He's let down because he's working for a reward. His reward is a ball on a string. When he doesn't find what he thinks he needs to find, he gets exhausted, he gets mentally warn out," she explained. "It was kind of a mental letdown for him. So after that and the building was secured and cleared, we went out and set up a training area behind the building to give him some success."

The Rochester Fire Department recently announced a new K-9 to the team whose work will be focused on search and rescue.