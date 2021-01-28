RPD officer receieves Officer of the Year award from PAL

ROCHESTER, Minn- A Rochester police officer can add an award to his shelf and another achievement to his resume. On Wednesday, Officer James Marsolek was recognized by PAL for his impacts on young lives.

"It's one of the best jobs if not the best job in the police department to have," said Marsolek. "It's a great honor and privilege to receive that type of award."

PAL also known as Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, is a non-profit that promotes and builds relationships between children and law enforcement. Marsolek is a leader when it comes to youth outreach. He is also part of the community action team and has even been working with them during the pandemic.

"He adapted well during COVID to continue to try and have an impact in our community with kids," said Lt. Jon Turk who is also Marsolek's supervisor.

The Officer of the Year award is the biggest award Marsolek has received in his career so far. He has also been honored before for his participation in Safe City Nights and has received letters of recognition.