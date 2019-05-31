RPD officer punched, showed signs of concussion after trying to make arrest

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A police officer was punched in the face and showed signs of a concussion while trying to arrest a man wanted for a probation violation.
Police were called to 2007 33rd St. NW on Thursday morning after a father reported his son, 19-year-old Rasim Ikanovic, wasn’t cooperating with his probation.
While trying to apprehend, Ikanovic started throwing punches at officers before he was taken to the ground.
One officer showed some indications of a concussion before being treated and released from St. Marys Hospital.
Ikanovic is facing charges for fourth-degree assault of a police officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process.
