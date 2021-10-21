Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

RPD officer brings warmth to those in need with the help of his mother

"I think it's going to give them that warm, fuzzy feeling that, you know, there are people out here in the community that do really care about them."

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 10:34 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An RPD officer is working to bring the comfort of home to those in need with the help of his mother.

Officer James Marsolek of RPD's Community Action Team has been watching his mom, Pam, create handmade crafts for years.

"I have probably more quilts in my house than I know what to do with," Marsolek said, "I mean, even when I was a kid growing up, my mom used to make quilts."

Pam Marsolek's feel for fabric and generous spirit sparked an idea between the mother-son duo, who have always shared a desire to help those around them.

"We talked about it probably about... two years ago," said Marsolek, "and she asked me, 'is there anything? Do you have an outlet where I could, you know, donate some of these quilts to a good family or anything like that?' And I'm like, 'yeah, I'm sure we can figure something out.'"

The thought went by the wayside for a while as COVID restrictions were put in place; but with the weather cooling down this fall, Officer Marsolek got another nudge from his mom.

"Recently, she kind of asked again about it because she kept getting a bigger and bigger stockpile and running out of closet space, so she's like, 'do you have anybody?"

Now, the Marsoleks are working with Child and Family Services of Olmsted County, handing out handmade quilts and blankets to the people served by the agency. Officer Marsolek hopes they'll bring some comfort to community members in need when they learn where the crafts came from.

"I think it's going to give them that warm, fuzzy feeling that, you know, there are people out here in the community that do really care about them, and do want to help; and when people are down and out, there's people there that want to share their love, and share their feelings, and do things for them to help them."

Marsolek says as an officer, he loves helping people. It's a passion he learned from his mom, who was nearly brought to tears after seeing RPD's post about their effort online.

"My mom just has a great heart. You know, she's a warm and caring person, and I think that she probably passed some of those genes on to me," Officer Marsolek said. "She actually messaged me, and she said 'I just seen that post.' and she's like, 'you know, that brought tears to my eyes, and I was so happy to see that.' So it has a big impact on her, because she loves to share, and like I said, she has a big heart and wants to help too."

Earlier this year, Officer Marsolek was named Officer of the Year by the Rochester Police Athletic League for his work supporting young folks in our area. Marsolek tells KIMT he has the best job in the police department, putting smiles on kids' faces every day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 765761

Reported Deaths: 8613
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1529261919
Ramsey63195978
Dakota56799523
Anoka53701520
Washington33492329
Stearns28364253
St. Louis23551357
Scott21556160
Wright21177171
Olmsted18060120
Sherburne15467115
Carver1357654
Clay1018099
Rice9952131
Blue Earth962359
Crow Wing9436107
Kandiyohi832096
Chisago830062
Otter Tail7977105
Benton7467110
Beltrami649178
Mower642840
Douglas625789
Goodhue616784
Itasca612982
Winona609454
McLeod591170
Steele582325
Isanti566974
Morrison555566
Becker528262
Polk508677
Freeborn485942
Nobles480352
Lyon453356
Carlton444566
Nicollet431951
Pine426330
Cass422343
Mille Lacs412666
Brown407847
Todd398136
Le Sueur382932
Meeker355453
Waseca326431
Martin323936
Wabasha29265
Hubbard289444
Dodge272210
Roseau262327
Fillmore241512
Redwood239043
Wadena236629
Houston230517
Renville226649
Faribault219130
Pennington215827
Sibley209012
Cottonwood196128
Kanabec190530
Chippewa189940
Aitkin182443
Watonwan170411
Pope15908
Yellow Medicine155820
Rock154619
Jackson145914
Koochiching138319
Clearwater135818
Swift134319
Marshall133719
Murray133410
Pipestone132327
Stevens124411
Lake108321
Wilkin101614
Lac qui Parle97924
Mahnomen88712
Norman8679
Big Stone7954
Grant7799
Lincoln7765
Kittson60422
Red Lake5869
Unassigned527124
Traverse5105
Lake of the Woods4654
Cook2460

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474151

Reported Deaths: 6785
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk74657729
Linn29194394
Scott24733274
Black Hawk20335358
Woodbury19207244
Johnson17988100
Dubuque15834229
Pottawattamie14276200
Dallas14109108
Story1288551
Warren774296
Cerro Gordo6951110
Webster6950111
Clinton6929101
Des Moines667594
Marshall641885
Muscatine6352113
Wapello5936137
Jasper578279
Lee565689
Sioux565676
Marion508191
Buena Vista491746
Plymouth463487
Henry389847
Jones370861
Washington366856
Benton359257
Bremer357168
Boone350937
Carroll346353
Crawford339347
Mahaska322856
Dickinson301052
Clay279133
Buchanan279039
Jackson273546
Kossuth271873
Hardin270249
Tama264976
Fayette260649
Delaware258546
Cedar249526
Page249328
Wright243645
Hamilton233954
Winneshiek233338
Floyd221845
Harrison217777
Madison216925
Clayton214558
Poweshiek211741
Iowa208029
Butler206638
Cass201557
Jefferson201040
Mills199929
Allamakee194753
Cherokee193844
Lyon192941
Hancock187639
Winnebago186633
Calhoun186116
Appanoose180850
Shelby178439
Louisa171052
Grundy168537
Humboldt167727
Emmet167146
Franklin164628
Mitchell164043
Union162637
Chickasaw159318
Sac157924
Guthrie155434
Montgomery142342
Palo Alto142032
Clarke141328
Keokuk139635
Monroe134335
Howard128222
Ida118641
Greene116315
Davis115225
Lucas113724
Pocahontas111423
Monona108738
Worth10818
Adair105335
Osceola94017
Fremont86111
Van Buren84221
Decatur82612
Taylor79713
Wayne74824
Ringgold67727
Audubon66814
Adams5095
Unassigned380
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Much cooler air arrives to end the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Frost On Cars 10/21/21

Image

Mayo Clinic to lead new research center addressing racism's effect on heart health

Image

RPD officer brings warmth to those in need with the help of his mother

Image

Mayo Clinic and UMN study effects of racism on heart health

Image

Rochester officer shares his mother's quilts with those in need

Image

KIMT speaks with the U.S. Surgeon General

Image

Surgeon General gives vaccination update

Image

Iowa Hawkeyes' Spencer Petras tackles financial literacy

Image

Mason City council approves brownfield grant application

Image

Hawkeyes QB tackles financial literacy

Community Events