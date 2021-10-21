RPD officer brings warmth to those in need with the help of his mother

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An RPD officer is working to bring the comfort of home to those in need with the help of his mother.

Officer James Marsolek of RPD's Community Action Team has been watching his mom, Pam, create handmade crafts for years.

"I have probably more quilts in my house than I know what to do with," Marsolek said, "I mean, even when I was a kid growing up, my mom used to make quilts."

Pam Marsolek's feel for fabric and generous spirit sparked an idea between the mother-son duo, who have always shared a desire to help those around them.

"We talked about it probably about... two years ago," said Marsolek, "and she asked me, 'is there anything? Do you have an outlet where I could, you know, donate some of these quilts to a good family or anything like that?' And I'm like, 'yeah, I'm sure we can figure something out.'"

The thought went by the wayside for a while as COVID restrictions were put in place; but with the weather cooling down this fall, Officer Marsolek got another nudge from his mom.

"Recently, she kind of asked again about it because she kept getting a bigger and bigger stockpile and running out of closet space, so she's like, 'do you have anybody?"

Now, the Marsoleks are working with Child and Family Services of Olmsted County, handing out handmade quilts and blankets to the people served by the agency. Officer Marsolek hopes they'll bring some comfort to community members in need when they learn where the crafts came from.

"I think it's going to give them that warm, fuzzy feeling that, you know, there are people out here in the community that do really care about them, and do want to help; and when people are down and out, there's people there that want to share their love, and share their feelings, and do things for them to help them."

Marsolek says as an officer, he loves helping people. It's a passion he learned from his mom, who was nearly brought to tears after seeing RPD's post about their effort online.

"My mom just has a great heart. You know, she's a warm and caring person, and I think that she probably passed some of those genes on to me," Officer Marsolek said. "She actually messaged me, and she said 'I just seen that post.' and she's like, 'you know, that brought tears to my eyes, and I was so happy to see that.' So it has a big impact on her, because she loves to share, and like I said, she has a big heart and wants to help too."

Earlier this year, Officer Marsolek was named Officer of the Year by the Rochester Police Athletic League for his work supporting young folks in our area. Marsolek tells KIMT he has the best job in the police department, putting smiles on kids' faces every day.