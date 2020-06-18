RPD is working on ways to virtually connect with the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police reform has been at the forefront of a lot of people's minds following the death of George Gloyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.

The Rochester Police Department has a full-time commitment to keeping up with their community engagement to try and help alleviate some of the stress you may be feeling right now. Captain Jeff Stilwell said the department has spent the last two years building a lot of close relationships with community members so people feel comfortable. He said it's important people know they can go to the Rochester Police Department for any questions they may have. "Wait for facts and reach out for facts before rushing to judgement on a wide variety of things that happened in this community, big and small, there all somebody's concern," explained Captain Stilwell.

In his opinion, it shouldn't take a global crisis to know you can reach out to officers. "Without that trusting relationship, it's very easy, and we see this is in communities that have historically been marginalized and haven't had the greatest relationship with the police or other parts of the system, that you have to build those relationships of trust before you can really move forward," said Captain Stilwell. He explained once you build those relationships with law enforcement, that's when you'll start seeing real structural change.

All of RPD's community engagement on a face to face basis has been canceled, but they're working on more virtual events in the coming months, so be on the look out for that. Captain Stilwell said to continue improving their community engagement, the department wants input from you on what they're doing well and what they can work on. He said don't hesitate to reach out to him with any feedback you may have.