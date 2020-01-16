Clear
RPD is raising awareness about fraudulent calls

There are many ways you can protect yourself from falling victim to fraud.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the Rochester Police Department, there are about 2,000 calls a year coming in about fruad cases. Advanced Crime Prevention Specialist, Darrel Hildebrant, is raising awareness about how people can avoid becoming a victim of it.

People are always trying to get money and Hildebrant said this is the most common way to do it. The best ways to avoid falling victim is by not answering any unsolicited calls, texts or emails and make sure your personal information is secure. He said you should also pay close attention to your mail and deliveries you're expecting and be sure you're tracking your orders. "Frauds and scams will be here forever. People are always trying to find an easy way to make money and they do it through their scams and scamming," explained Hildebrant.

The older population used to be a target for fraudulent calls, but now it's the younger generation and it's all because of computers and smart phones. Hildebrant recommends changing your passwords on your phone or computer every three months. He does informational sessions two or three times a week trying to raise awareness to the community. "I'm just trying to alert people and they will tell other people about it and it mushrooms out that way," said Hildebrant. "The more information that I can give out to the community, the better protected they are from becoming a victim." 

Every Friday, Hildebrant sends out a list of frauds that happened that week. If you would like to be added to that email list, you can do so here. 

