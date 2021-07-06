More than a dozen shell casings found after shooting at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is looking into a shooting Saturday that resulted in more than a dozen shell casings being found.

Officers say someone reported hearing gunshots go off at 9:33 p.m. in the 1900 block of 8 1/2 St. SE. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a shooting took place in the apartment parking lot.

RPD says one round went through a bedroom wall at the apartment. There were at least 2 people in the apartment at the time, 1 of them being in the bedroom. No one was hit or injured.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle that left the scene before they arrived. The vehicle had been shot several times. There was a 28-year-old male in the vehicle at the time, but he was not injured.

Police recovered a total of 14 shell casings on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.