RPD is asking for kids to share some kindness this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a new contest with the Rochester Police Department that will hopefully spread some cheer this holiday season, the Kindness Contest.

RPD made a post on Facebook asking for young kids in the area to write or draw something that shows an act of kindness they've experienced recently. Lieutenant Ryan Manguson said with the pandemic, officers have struggled to find ways to continue interacting with the youth. He explained there are a lot of people in the community doing good things during this time and this is a way to show it off, while also helping them out during the holiday season. "We've been struggling the same as the rest of the community with COVID. Traditionally, in year's past we've had Safe City Night's Program where we've been able to bring the community together and help build some of those relationships and help break down some of those barriers, so they can see police officers as we are," said Lt. Manguson. "We're normal people like everyone else. So to be able to have contests like this, a way to still to positively interact, is a great thing."

The winners with the most uplifting stories will receive a Target gift card and some candy. If you want to see the entries and learn about some of these positive experiences, you'll be able to find them on the Rochester Police Department's Facebook page. You can share your experiences by emailing RPDKindnessContest@gmail.com by noon on December 15th, then the winners will be notified on the 21st.

Something else to note is that the tradition of Rochester families in need going Christmas shopping with a police officer is still happening this year. However, like many other things, it's going to look quite different. For the annual Shop with a Cop event, families are able to spend time with RPD and pick out some gifts. For the 17th year of the tradition though, officers will making a delivery to you.

Lt. Manguson said making a positive impact on the community is still their top priority. "We wanted to find an alternative. We didn't want to just cancel it outright because we know how much the support and positive impact that we have with families around the holiday season and how important it is," he explained. "So that's why we're doing this alternative to still be able to provide some support and help and positive influence on families in this time of need." Officers will be delivering packages full of gift cards, blankets and other goodies to 50 families this week.