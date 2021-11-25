RPD investigating use of force incident involving officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that happened earlier this week.
Per RPD's standard procedure, the involved officer is on administrative leave.
This is a developing story.
The Rochester Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that happened earlier this week.
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that happened earlier this week.
Per RPD's standard procedure, the involved officer is on administrative leave.
This is a developing story.
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hennepin
|174365
|2015
|Ramsey
|72008
|1036
|Dakota
|65596
|566
|Anoka
|62204
|564
|Washington
|39195
|354
|Stearns
|32672
|274
|St. Louis
|28594
|394
|Wright
|25235
|206
|Scott
|25213
|181
|Olmsted
|21580
|127
|Sherburne
|18406
|126
|Carver
|16202
|66
|Clay
|11865
|102
|Blue Earth
|11217
|66
|Rice
|11172
|138
|Crow Wing
|10954
|121
|Chisago
|9706
|75
|Kandiyohi
|9612
|106
|Otter Tail
|9568
|124
|Benton
|8767
|123
|Beltrami
|7985
|92
|Goodhue
|7814
|95
|Douglas
|7642
|100
|Itasca
|7486
|94
|Mower
|7202
|47
|Winona
|6998
|56
|McLeod
|6929
|83
|Isanti
|6783
|83
|Steele
|6660
|30
|Morrison
|6616
|78
|Becker
|6174
|72
|Polk
|5891
|84
|Freeborn
|5488
|45
|Carlton
|5259
|73
|Nobles
|5212
|54
|Lyon
|5172
|61
|Mille Lacs
|5132
|72
|Nicollet
|5075
|59
|Pine
|4980
|41
|Cass
|4902
|52
|Todd
|4809
|42
|Brown
|4634
|57
|Le Sueur
|4436
|33
|Meeker
|4210
|57
|Martin
|3759
|43
|Waseca
|3642
|32
|Wabasha
|3637
|10
|Hubbard
|3482
|48
|Dodge
|3476
|11
|Roseau
|3076
|31
|Fillmore
|2970
|15
|Wadena
|2962
|39
|Redwood
|2765
|45
|Houston
|2648
|17
|Renville
|2631
|51
|Faribault
|2524
|31
|Sibley
|2461
|17
|Pennington
|2456
|29
|Kanabec
|2408
|34
|Cottonwood
|2241
|32
|Aitkin
|2153
|50
|Chippewa
|2151
|41
|Pope
|2012
|10
|Watonwan
|1937
|20
|Yellow Medicine
|1847
|21
|Rock
|1743
|28
|Swift
|1685
|22
|Koochiching
|1653
|23
|Stevens
|1631
|11
|Jackson
|1590
|16
|Clearwater
|1551
|20
|Murray
|1506
|11
|Marshall
|1505
|21
|Pipestone
|1477
|29
|Lake
|1292
|24
|Lac qui Parle
|1194
|25
|Wilkin
|1190
|15
|Mahnomen
|1045
|14
|Norman
|1029
|9
|Grant
|967
|9
|Big Stone
|930
|5
|Lincoln
|866
|5
|Kittson
|712
|23
|Red Lake
|704
|10
|Traverse
|598
|6
|Unassigned
|550
|124
|Lake of the Woods
|523
|5
|Cook
|300
|0
Data is updated nightly.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Polk
|80319
|799
|Linn
|32142
|424
|Scott
|26637
|292
|Black Hawk
|21974
|378
|Woodbury
|20490
|258
|Johnson
|19778
|105
|Dubuque
|18515
|241
|Pottawattamie
|15890
|213
|Dallas
|15320
|113
|Story
|13802
|58
|Warren
|8450
|104
|Cerro Gordo
|7964
|123
|Clinton
|7725
|114
|Webster
|7326
|122
|Des Moines
|7098
|105
|Marshall
|6690
|93
|Muscatine
|6645
|117
|Wapello
|6441
|144
|Jasper
|6195
|91
|Sioux
|6101
|77
|Lee
|5908
|105
|Marion
|5578
|97
|Buena Vista
|5021
|49
|Plymouth
|4883
|88
|Henry
|4186
|55
|Benton
|4048
|59
|Jones
|4048
|62
|Bremer
|3953
|72
|Washington
|3914
|63
|Boone
|3897
|39
|Carroll
|3677
|55
|Mahaska
|3653
|65
|Crawford
|3537
|47
|Dickinson
|3146
|55
|Jackson
|3077
|47
|Buchanan
|3057
|41
|Clay
|2955
|36
|Delaware
|2946
|54
|Kossuth
|2890
|77
|Fayette
|2863
|53
|Hardin
|2843
|53
|Tama
|2797
|77
|Page
|2725
|33
|Wright
|2661
|49
|Cedar
|2655
|27
|Hamilton
|2598
|57
|Winneshiek
|2581
|43
|Floyd
|2554
|49
|Clayton
|2444
|59
|Poweshiek
|2372
|43
|Madison
|2345
|25
|Harrison
|2343
|79
|Cass
|2334
|66
|Butler
|2327
|44
|Iowa
|2296
|34
|Jefferson
|2230
|43
|Mills
|2209
|30
|Winnebago
|2159
|38
|Hancock
|2146
|39
|Cherokee
|2113
|47
|Lyon
|2061
|42
|Appanoose
|2053
|57
|Allamakee
|2039
|55
|Calhoun
|1969
|19
|Shelby
|1964
|42
|Union
|1911
|41
|Humboldt
|1851
|30
|Grundy
|1836
|37
|Franklin
|1830
|29
|Mitchell
|1820
|43
|Chickasaw
|1789
|22
|Emmet
|1782
|46
|Louisa
|1769
|53
|Sac
|1710
|26
|Guthrie
|1681
|37
|Montgomery
|1617
|45
|Clarke
|1608
|29
|Keokuk
|1508
|39
|Palo Alto
|1505
|32
|Howard
|1468
|24
|Monroe
|1427
|39
|Ida
|1301
|41
|Greene
|1275
|17
|Davis
|1246
|25
|Lucas
|1244
|26
|Monona
|1229
|39
|Worth
|1213
|9
|Pocahontas
|1207
|24
|Adair
|1143
|37
|Osceola
|1048
|18
|Decatur
|1019
|13
|Taylor
|985
|14
|Fremont
|959
|13
|Van Buren
|932
|22
|Wayne
|845
|25
|Ringgold
|767
|29
|Audubon
|749
|17
|Adams
|574
|8
|Unassigned
|48
|0