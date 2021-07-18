RPD investigating Rochester motel shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Motel 6 on West Frontage Road.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2:12 a.m. on Saturday.

Preliminary investigations indicate multiple subjects may be responsible. It appears one of the motel rooms was the target.

A woman inside a motel room was shot in the upper back and taken to St Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD is working to locate the shooters. They believe this is an isolated incident.