RPD increasing traffic enforcement to combat rising fatalities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 2021 could go down in history as one of the deadliest years on Minnesota roads, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Health.

The state has reported more than 440 traffic-related fatalities since the beginning of the year.

Rochester Police Department is taking action to improve everyone's safety on the roads ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

With a grant from Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Campaign, RPD will add over 100 hours of traffic enforcement through the end of 2021.

Lieutenant Chris Lowrie said speeding has been the largest contributor to the total number of this year's deadly crashes, but inclement weather conditions and drinking and driving have also added to these staggering statistics.

"Much of it is slowing down and making sure you have arrangements for a sober driver," said Lt. Lowrie. "Don't drive under the influence and watch your conditions. You can look ahead and anticipate if maybe there would be a better day to travel if you could. Try to pick those ideal times. And just slow down, be safe."

RPD is also dedicating a DWI officer to work extra shifts throughout the end of the year, with the shifts starting this week.

In Minnesota, fines for a typical traffic offense can be more than $300 and a first DWI offense can be up to $1,000.