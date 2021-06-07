RPD increases surveillance as two separate shootings concern the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police are investigating two separate weekend shootings.

The first happened on Friday night at Martin Luther Park. A 21-year-old man shot near where children were practicing lacrosse.

The second incident was Sunday morning when a dice game got heated and turned into a shoot-out. An officer witnessed the gunfire and arrested Nautica Cox. A second suspected shooter, Derrick Days, was arrested after he was seen leaving his apartment.

Monday afternoon KIMT learned Todd Banks Jr. was killed and another was critically injured. One of the guns involved is still missing.

Now the community is wondering what is coming next as far as the safety of downtown Rochester.

Maria Loera lives in the area she says the incident will make her think twice before going out downtown.

She said, "I would go out but I would be really cautious. It wouldn't be like before, being able to go out and being able to walk around the streets and go anywhere."

The Rochester Police Department says the safety of the community is its top priority especially as nightlife picks up in the warmer months.

Captain Aaron Penning said, "We're focused on the areas where people are consolidated and yes, this year is unique because that consolidation has come down to a small area with multiple bars closing early."

Penning says there's a significant camera presence in the downtown area and staffing has been increased in the department's Real Time Information Center to keep an eye on surveillance activity along with officers being highly visible on patrol.

He added, "Very high visibility, more officers even on street corners. You see the robust downtown bar districts usually increased staffing levels to give that appearance that things won't go unnoticed. There will be officers highly visible, ensuring public safety."

However, even with increased surveillance and high visibility officers, Rochester resident Claudia Guerrero says the uncertainty is still there.

She said, "Even with police around things still happen. They can't be everywhere and watch everything. I think being here during the day or towards the evening is fine but I think later at night like how we used to go out and club I think that's kind of not safe anymore."

The department has doubled down on community partnerships to increase awareness levels in the community and have an improved response strategy, especially on weekends.