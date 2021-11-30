RPD identifies officer in use of force investigation, releases additional details

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department said Tuesday that a use of force investigation stemmed from an attempt to transport an individual.

Police said it happened Nov. 13 at around 4 p.m. when an officer was at St. Marys and attempted to transport an individual.

"The individual became agitated and resisted handcuffing and transport. Attempts at de-escalation were not successful.

Officer Craig Sammon went to assist the officer who was attempting to handcuff the individual. Officer Sammon used physical force. There were no weapons involved," police said.

"As a standard practice, RPD reviews all use of force incidents to ensure that actions are in alignment with the law, policy, procedures and training."