RPD hosts informational session on Tasers, cites key factors on when to use them

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The police officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright is not only drawing attention to Minnesota but it's also bringing to light a nearly two-decade-old incident that involved an officer on the Rochester Police Department.

The Rochester Police Department is taking yet another step in being transparent with the community.

Thursday they invited media outlets to learn about the department's tasers, as well as its training and use-of-force policy.

In the 19-years since the officer-involved shooting, Rochester Police Department Cpt. John Sherwin said they've worked with officers to really hone in on when it is appropriate to use a taser.

"Taser use is when someone is violent or physically resisting arrest or has shown actions or intentions to become violent or physically resist. Simply running away from an officer is not a justification to use a taser, that would be prohibited in the policy," explained Captain Sherwin.

Sherwin went on to say that tasers do save lives.

KIMT News 3 also spoke to Chief Jim Franklin who described the specific scenarios that could lead an officer to use force.

"What's the totality of the circumstances. What's the propensity for violence if a person gets away. Is it necessary, is it reasonable? What's the public interest? All of those factors are being weighed in the decision to use force," said Chief Franklin.

It's also important to take into consideration that officers have only split seconds to make decisions.

Per Rochester Police Department's policy, an officer's handgun sits on the opposite side of the taser on their duty belts.