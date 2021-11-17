RPD holds informal event with Rochester's Ethiopian community

The Rochester Police Department teamed up with United Way of Olmsted County and Cradle 2 Career for an informal meeting with members of the city's Ethiopian community.

Community members asked law enforcement, the city attorney and social workers about personal rights, when to call emergency services and what to do when approached by police.

RPD's Community Action Team Supervisor Travis Riggott said he walked away from the conversation with a newfound perspective.

"How do I act during a traffic stop? It was kind of surprising to me that people were not aware of that. So it made me think about my daily interactions with people. I think it just kind of opened up my level of communication with people to try to better understand. The people we are dealing with out there do not always understand everything that we are asking or what we are doing, so being able to slow down and explain that stuff is what I took away," Riggott said.

Cradle 2 Career's Director of Community Engagement Claudia Tabini said the experience benefited city workers and the community.

"Both sides got to share stories and I think there is a better understanding right now, again from both sides. The Ethiopian community has a better understanding of what they can do, what is their rights and how to relate to the police and I think the police officers and the city attorney and the social workers that were there have a better understanding of community needs," Tabini said.

RPD said they plan on holding more events with diverse community members in the future.