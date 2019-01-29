ROCHESTER, Minn.- It was a night of celebration to honor the brave men and women who stood out from the crowd in 2018.
The Rochester Police Department held their annual Award Ceremony to honor citizens and officers who went above and beyond for their community.
60 people received awards, from officers who have saved lives and accomplished the near impossible, to community members who have done the same, it was a night to remember.
The ceremony was ended with a video highlighting the work the Rochester Police Department has done in the community through engagement events and interactions. The Police Chief says he plans on continuing community engagement heavily.
Related Content
- RPD holds Annual Awards Ceremony
- RPD Fall Award Ceremony
- RPD warns about increase in thefts from cars
- Clear Lake Chamber announces annual awards
- Mason City Chamber hands out annual awards
- Annual Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery
- Bennett DriveAway holds annual Driver Apprection Day
- One Vision holds 49th annual Walk
- Clear Lake 9/11 Ceremony
- The Reading Center holds Annual Bright Stars event