RPD holds Annual Awards Ceremony

The Rochester Police Department honored officers, and community members for the good they have done in 2018.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 12:10 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It was a night of celebration to honor the brave men and women who stood out from the crowd in 2018.
The Rochester Police Department held their annual Award Ceremony to honor citizens and officers who went above and beyond for their community.
60 people received awards, from officers who have saved lives and accomplished the near impossible, to community members who have done the same, it was a night to remember.
The ceremony was ended with a video highlighting the work the Rochester Police Department has done in the community through engagement events and interactions. The Police Chief says he plans on continuing community engagement heavily.

